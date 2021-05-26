BJP plans Covid relief work in 100k villages

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of covering 100,000 villages for relief work and organising 50,000 blood donation camps across the country to mark the party’s seventh year in power at the Centre on May 30, people aware of the developments said.

Instead of public programmes, the focus this year will be on relief measures in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, they added.

The decision was taken at a party meeting of national office bearers on Monday, when BJP president JP Nadda said that workers will have to double their efforts to reach out to people with needs. However, these relief programmes will be conducted without any breach in Covid protocols, a party functionary said.

According to two other senior functionaries who were privy to the meeting, Nadda also stressed on ensuring that functionaries as well as the party cadre do not indulge in any form of “political blame game”.

“The Opposition has been trying to politicise the pandemic and create an impression that the government did not make the required efforts to provide health care and vaccines for the people. At a time like this, party workers have been told to ensure that they focus only on providing relief,” one of the functionaries cited above said.