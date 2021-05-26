Home / India News / BJP plans Covid relief work in 100k villages
india news

BJP plans Covid relief work in 100k villages

Instead of public programmes, the focus this year will be on relief measures in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:32 AM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda.(ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of covering 100,000 villages for relief work and organising 50,000 blood donation camps across the country to mark the party’s seventh year in power at the Centre on May 30, people aware of the developments said.

Instead of public programmes, the focus this year will be on relief measures in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, they added.

The decision was taken at a party meeting of national office bearers on Monday, when BJP president JP Nadda said that workers will have to double their efforts to reach out to people with needs. However, these relief programmes will be conducted without any breach in Covid protocols, a party functionary said.

According to two other senior functionaries who were privy to the meeting, Nadda also stressed on ensuring that functionaries as well as the party cadre do not indulge in any form of “political blame game”.

“The Opposition has been trying to politicise the pandemic and create an impression that the government did not make the required efforts to provide health care and vaccines for the people. At a time like this, party workers have been told to ensure that they focus only on providing relief,” one of the functionaries cited above said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in india
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP