BJP plans massive outreach ahead of Telangana polls

NEW DELHI: Over the next few weeks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will roll out a massive public outreach campaign in Telangana, including rallies by Union ministers and senior party leaders in all the 119 assembly constituencies, people familiar with the development said.

Telangana will go to assembly polls later this year.

On Tuesday, the BJP brass led by party president JP Nadda went into a huddle to draw out the electoral plan for the southern state, where the BJP has begun a campaign against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, accusing it of administrative lapses and corruption.

“The party will hit the streets with the Praja Gosa, BJP Bharosa campaign. Apart from our state leaders, Union ministers will also address at least 10 big rallies across the state,” said a party functionary, requesting anonymity. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Hyderabad.”

The campaign will pivot on the BRS leaders’ alleged links to the Delhi liquor policy. “There is evidence that BRS MP and the CM’s daughter K Kavitha was involved in the policy that was found to be legally flawed,” the functionary added.

The functionary made reference to the arrest of Butchibabu Gorantla, a former chartered accountant of Kavitha, the daughter of K Chandrashekar Rao, for his alleged involvement in framing the now rolled-back Delhi liquor policy.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, party national general secretary and in-charge of the state Sunil Bansal, Union minister G Kishan Reddy and state unit president Bandi Sanjay, the functionary said.