Modi and Shah to lead BJP’s election campaign blitz in Rajasthan

Jaipur: With the crucial assembly elections in Rajasthan fast approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise at least one public meeting of its top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, every two weeks in the western state.

At the BJP core-committee meeting chaired by Nadda on Saturday, discussions were held on several issues and it was decided that every two weeks till the elections are announced in the state, a senior national leader will hold a big meeting or rally in Rajasthan, a senior party functionary said. (ANI)

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly are scheduled for later this year, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

“PM Modi and Shah’s meeting will be planned in regions that have not been touched till date. These meetings will be political, whereas those by Nadda would focus on strengthening the organisation,” the functionary said, requesting anonymity.

In the meeting, Nadda advised party leaders to present a united front under the leadership of PM Modi, terming it a “winning formula”, while asking them to keep their differences aside. He also asked the leaders to hold core-committee meeting every week.

Modi and Shah’s meeting could be planned along with inauguration of any project or scheme. “In the last nine months, the PM has made eight visits to Rajasthan [Bhilwara, Banswara, twice in Sirohi, Ajmer, Sikar, Bikaner and Dausa]. The next visit of the PM will continue region-wise, such as Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur and Kota,” the functionary added.

Senior Congress leader and chief minister Ashok Gehlot had recently taken a dig at the BJP, citing frequent visits of Modi, saying the party was “terrified” looking at the successful development model and schemes for people being implemented by the state government.

Nadda also held one-to-one meetings with former CM Vasundhara Raje, leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, senior party leader Satish Poonia and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“In Rajasthan, the political situation isn’t the same as it had been in last many elections as this time there isn’t much buzz of change of government,” said political analyst Manish Godha. “The people are largely silent and anti-incumbency is only visible against some MLAs and not the government. The frequent visit of Modi to the state supports that all’s not well for the BJP.”

