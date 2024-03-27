BJP points out ‘partiality’ of the poll panel, takes complaint to ECI

Political parties knocking on the doors of the Election Commission of India to complain about violations of the model code, or rules that prohibit hate speech or a spate of other electoral laws, are part of the election process. In the last few years, it is typically the opposition that has levelled allegations of partisanship, accusing the poll body of being lenient towards the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as the election commission has vehemently denied these charges to assert its independence. The office of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

However, on Tuesday, it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that went to the poll panel with a complaint over what it claimed was a biased response to its requests and complaints by state commissions in Opposition-ruled regions.

In a memorandum submitted to the poll panel, the party alleged that some EC officials drawn from state cadres are “either complicit or are under grave pressure and threats of the political leadership in some of the state governments”.

Pointing out that the cornerstone of a robust democracy lies in the impartiality and neutrality of its electoral officers, the party alleged that in several states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, “the conduct of these officers is biased due to pressure of their political bosses”.

It claimed there are instances of officers exhibiting “egregious partiality, turning a blind eye to social media posts or speeches flagged by the BJP while delaying or neglecting complaints filed by our party or the delay in granting permissions for legal requests”.

A case in point being the “undue haste” in acting against BJP minister Shobha Karandlaje, against whom an FIR has been filed despite her public apology. Karandlaje had stoked a controversy after saying that the “Tamil Nadu government’s appeasement politics has emboldened radical elements to attack Hindus and BJP workers day and night...”. Although she apologised, a case was filed against her.

The BJP, which has launched a fierce attack against the Congress for making derogatory references towards women, was left embarrassed by the utterances of its own leader Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The party has been labelling the Congress ‘anti-women’ by pointing out how at least two of its leaders made derogatory references to actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded as the BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Ghosh, not new to controversies, made a disparaging reference, which the party was quick to distance itself from. Pointing out that such statements were against the party’s line, Ghosh was issued a show cause notice late on Tuesday night by the central leadership, asking him to submit an explanation at the earliest. A former state unit president, Ghosh is contesting from Bardhman-Durgapur.

Tickets for turncoats

On Tuesday, a group of BJP workers and supporters of party leader Bhikhaji Thakor took to the streets in Modasa in Gujarat, protesting the party’s decision to give a ticket to Shobhna Baraiya from Sabarkantha. Her candidature was announced on Saturday after Thakor pulled out of the race citing personal reasons.

However, Thakor’s supporters were peeved. Baraiya, whose husband is a former Congress legislator who switched sides to the BJP, was given the party ticket even before she officially became a primary member of the party, they alleged.

The protest that soon turned into a bandh, with traders shutting shops to lend their support, was diffused by noon after the state leadership’s intervention. But the cadre has registered its concern about turncoats being given tickets, overlooking party workers.

In the list of candidates for the assembly bypoll, the BJP has named all five Congress turncoats, who resigned from the assembly to join the BJP, according to an announcement by the party.

The five legislators – four from Congress and one Independent – have been given the party ticket for the upcoming bye-election to be held on May 7, which coincides with the third round of the seven-phased general elections.