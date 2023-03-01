BJP president JP Nadda to flag-off Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Karnataka today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kickstart its Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Karnataka from today ahead of the state assembly elections later this year.

Nadda will inaugurate the 25-day-long yatra in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar today. (File image)

Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP’s national president JP Nadda will flag off the yatra in Karnataka.

Singh will flag off the second yatra on March 2 from Sangolli Rayanna Memorial at Nandagada in Belagavi.

Shah will also undertake a day-long visit to Karnataka on March 3, during which he will flag off two ‘Rath Yatras’ and address a public meeting.

These yatras will culminate in Davanagere on March 25 with a public rally which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 224 constituencies of Karnataka, categorised into four major groups, will be covered by four different yatras simultaneously and the four yatras will be launched from four different areas including Davanagere, Chamarajanagar, Kittur and Kalyan.

The rally will cover all 224 constituencies of the state.

The party is planning to travel across an average of 12 constituencies a day.

The yatra will traverse through key districts in North Karnataka, covering 56 constituencies.