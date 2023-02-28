Home / Editorials / BSY’s sway will hold the key in Karnataka

BSY’s sway will hold the key in Karnataka

editorials
Published on Feb 28, 2023 07:49 PM IST

The extraordinary outreach underlined the BJP’s plans ahead of the polls and showed that despite his retirement from electoral politics, Yediyurappa remains a key player

The PM heaped praises on the former CM, garlanded him, draped a shawl around him, and placed a turban on his head. (ANI/PIB) PREMIUM
The PM heaped praises on the former CM, garlanded him, draped a shawl around him, and placed a turban on his head. (ANI/PIB)
ByHT Editorial

Since he first entered the Karnataka legislative assembly in 1983, BS Yediyurappa has been the mainstay of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, helping the party establish its first southern beachhead in the state. Whether it is the party’s first taste of power in 2006 or its first full majority government two years later, Mr Yediyurappa used his understanding of ground realities, community base, and ability to manoeuvre rival blocs to steer his party in the state. As the tallest Lingayat leader of his generation, he was able to mobilise the community – comprising about 16% of the state’s population and holding sway in about 100 of the 224 seats – into a BJP base. His impact was felt most in 2013, when he left the party after being asked to step down as chief minister (CM) following corruption allegations, floated his own outfit, and took away around 10% of the votes, clearing the way for a Congress victory.

This is why Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s rally in Shivamogga on Monday was significant. The PM heaped praises on the former CM, garlanded him, draped a shawl around him, and placed a turban on his head. The extraordinary outreach underlined the BJP’s plans ahead of the polls. It showed that despite his retirement from electoral politics, Mr Yediyurappa, popularly known as BSY, remains a key player in the state. The ruling party has appeared riven by internal dissent and a string of controversies has dogged CM BS Bommai. The BJP is hoping that BSY’s stature will help sustain its appeal and nix the Congress’s plans of wooing the Lingayats. Whether this becomes a reality is for the electorate to decide.

Unlock HT Premium with upto 67% Discount

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ht exclusive
ht exclusive
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out