...
...
Next Story

BJP president Nitin Nabin on 2-day UP visit; to meet party functionaries

Nabin’s visit comes at a time when the Opposition has intensified its campaign against the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 07:05:36 IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

BJP President's Visit to Uttar Pradesh

Nabin will visit Krantidhara Meeru to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. (Nitn Nabin | X account)
Nabin will visit Krantidhara Meeru to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. (Nitn Nabin | X account)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin will begin a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He is scheduled to hold meetings with state leaders, meet party functionaries and address public rallies.

Party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde, also UP’s state incharge, has already begun touring and meeting leaders across UP.

Nabin’s visit comes at a time when the Opposition has intensified its campaign against the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Nabin will visit Krantidhara Meeru to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. He will then address a ‘Yuva Sammelan’ organised at the Mangalya Auditorium of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University.

Also Read:Nabin’s west UP visit to focus on organisational push, poll preparations

The outreach holds significance given the BJP’s attempts to reach out to the younger demographic in wake of protests over paper leaks and other irregularities in conduct of examinations.

On Tuesday, he will meet eminent personalities and visit the historic Augharnath Temple in Meerut.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Nitin Nabin's visit to Uttar Pradesh?

Nitin Nabin's visit is to hold meetings with state leaders, meet party functionaries, and address public rallies in preparation for upcoming polls.

What event is Nitin Nabin scheduled to address?

Nitin Nabin is scheduled to address a ‘Yuva Sammelan’ organised at the Mangalya Auditorium of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University.

What are the concerns that the Opposition is campaigning against during Nabin's visit?

The Opposition has intensified its campaign against the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

What significant outreach effort is the BJP making during this visit?

The BJP is making efforts to reach out to the younger demographic due to protests over paper leaks and other irregularities in the conduct of examinations.
Powered ByAsk HT
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

uttar pradeshram templebharatiya janata party
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/BJP president Nitin Nabin on 2-day UP visit; to meet party functionaries
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks