Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin will begin a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He is scheduled to hold meetings with state leaders, meet party functionaries and address public rallies.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde, also UP’s state incharge, has already begun touring and meeting leaders across UP.
Nabin’s visit comes at a time when the Opposition has intensified its campaign against the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Nabin will visit Krantidhara Meeru to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. He will then address a ‘Yuva Sammelan’ organised at the Mangalya Auditorium of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/BJP president Nitin Nabin on 2-day UP visit; to meet party functionaries
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks