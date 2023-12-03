‘Will win over 135 seats’: BJP Rajasthan chief CP Joshi as party leads in early trends

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CP Joshi, speaking on early trends favouring the saffron party, said on Sunday that the party workers were working towards helping the party win and the initial numbers were only portraying that.

“We were working towards helping the party win and that is what this win means. These numbers are initial. This lead will keep growing.”

He further added, “We will win over 135 seats, the exact number will be clear in the evening.”

The BJP's lead in Rajasthan has surpassed the halfway mark, gaining momentum in the ongoing elections. The Congress is putting up a resilient challenge, leading in more than 80 seats. The BJP is currently in the lead in over 105 seats. The majority of exit polls had previously indicated a favourable outcome for the BJP in Rajasthan. Despite this, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot maintained confidence after the release of exit polls, asserting that his party would emerge victorious in the final tally.

Talking about the ‘red diary’ issue, Joshi said, “In this red diary, this government's all bad deeds are mentioned.”

The matter related to the ‘red diary’ took Rajasthan politics by storm after a sacked minister in the state government had alleged that he had a red-coloured diary which contained details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Gehlot government.

Joshi also blamed Congress for looting and deceiving the public and said this was the reason why the people of Rajasthan decided to support the BJP.

“This is the result of committing heinous acts, looting the public, betraying promises, deceiving the public, and employing cunning schemes in the past five years that the citizens have decided they would bid farewell to them (Congress) and bring Bharatiya Janata Party's government,” he said.

Joshi added, “The public will bless the BJP with a complete majority. Misgovernance and injustice will lose and good governance and justice will prevail”

