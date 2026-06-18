BJP rattled by Akhilesh Yadav's rising popularity, says Samajwadi MP amid split buzz

"The situation is that the BJP is rattled by the growing popularity of Akhilesh Yadav, and in its panic, it is making baseless statements… The public's faith, trust, and confidence have increased for SP and Akhilesh Yadav…" Prasad said.

His remarks came in response to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's claim that several Samajwadi Party MPs were in touch with the BJP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

As BJP leaders predicted a major split in the Samajwadi Party, party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Thursday hit back at the saffron camp, claiming the ruling party was "rattled" by the rising popularity of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and was therefore making "baseless statements" about defections.

BJP-SP face-off over split claims The latest exchange comes after Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that a major split was brewing within the Samajwadi Party.

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav dismissed any possibility of a split, asserting that his party remained united and its workers were brave.

Yadav's remarks came after Rajbhar alleged that a significant split was looming in the SP, with several leaders, including senior party figure Ram Gopal Yadav, preparing to join the BJP.

Also Read: Rajbhar, Maurya say SP heading for split, Akhilesh Yadav dismisses claims

Maurya also claimed that 25 to 26 Samajwadi Party MPs were poised to leave the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, while denying that the BJP was attempting to engineer defections.

In a post on X, Rajbhar claimed that investigations into alleged scams from the SP's previous tenure had created pressure on party leaders and that a major split would soon emerge within the party.

"A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious," Rajbhar wrote.

In response, Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Rajbhar without naming him.

"Those making predictions should clarify whether the BJP is actually offering their party 75 seats, 50, or merely empty assurances. The people who paid them advances — based on rumors they spread about getting 30 seats through an alliance with the BJP — are now looking for them," Yadav posted on X.

Addressing reports of political instability, Maurya attributed unrest within opposition parties to "dynastic politics, corruption and criminality", saying that any resulting fractures were the responsibility of those parties and not the BJP.

Maurya also dismissed the SP's recent outreach to Brahmin voters, claiming it would not yield electoral gains. "The SP is headed back to Saifai; the BJP is in Lucknow and will remain in power," he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav also rejected speculation of a split, maintaining that the party remained united ahead of the 2027 elections. "The Samajwadi party is strong, very strong," he told reporters in Kanpur on Wednesday evening.

(With agency inputs)