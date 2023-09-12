'Babasaheb Thackeray's son?': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray's Godhra remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday came down heavily on former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray — for his comments that a Godhra-like situation might occur following the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described Thackeray's statement as shameful and wondered how can late Balasaheb Thackeray's son say such things.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

“Uddhav Thackeray is saying that if Ram temple is inaugurated, a Godhra-like incident might occur. What does this mean? Such a shameful thing is being said by late Babasaheb Thackeray's son? It was Balasaheb Thackeray who achieved new heights and showed courage during the Ram Mandir agitation. His son is saying such a thing? This is very shameful and painful,” Prasad said.

Ram temple is likely to be inaugurated in January 2024, before the Lok Sabha elections. A possible date between January 21 and January 24 is being determined for the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, Thackeray said, “It is a possibility that the government could invite a large number of people for the Ram temple inauguration in buses and trucks, and on their return journey, an incident similar to that in Godhra may occur.”

In 2002, 59 karsevaks were killed after a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire. Known as the Godhra train burning case, this triggered a massive riot across Gujarat.

Prasad also attacked Opposition's INDIA bloc and accused the parties of having an agenda to attack the Sanatana Dharma for vote bank politics. He questioned Opposition leaders' silence over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remaks on Sanatana Dharma.

Questioning the Congress leadership, Prasad said Sonia Gandhi maintained her silence over such matters.

“The BJP will urge this alliance to come out with a categorical resolution that we completely disassociate ourselves (from DMK's criticism) and this is not our agenda,” the senior BJP leader said.

