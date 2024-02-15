BJP received highest donations amounting to 719.858 cr in 2022-23: ADR report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received the highest donations amounting to ₹719.858 crore from 7,945 donors in the 2022-23 fiscal year (FY), a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said. The Indian National Congress (INC) stood second in comparison after it received ₹ 79.924 crore. (Representative file photo)

With this, BJP saw an increase of 17.12% as compared to the last financial year (2021-22) when it received ₹614.626 crore.

The total declared by the national parties for FY 2022-23 was ₹850.438 crore from 12,167 donations.

“The Indian National Congress (INC) stood second in comparison after it received ₹79.924 crore which is a decrease from the previous FY 2021-22 (-16.27%).

Similarly, the decrease in donations declared by CPI(M) was 39.56% ( ₹3.978 crore), and by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was 2.99% ( ₹1.143 crore).

For the 17th year in a row, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared that the party did not receive any donations above ₹20,000 during FY 2022-23.

State-wise donation segregation made by ADR, highlights a total of ₹276.202 crore was donated to the national political parties from Delhi, followed by ₹160.509 crore from Gujarat and ₹96.273 crore from Maharashtra.

Of the total, as many as 3,318 donations to these parties were made by corporate/business sectors amounting to ₹680.495 crore (80.017% of total donations) while 8,567 individual donors donated ₹166.621 crore (19.592% of total donations) to the parties during FY 2022-23.

“BJP ( ₹610.491 crore) received more than eight times the total amount ( ₹70.004 crore) of corporate donations declared by all other national parties for the FY 2022-23. Prudent Electoral Trust being the top donor to parties, donated a total of ₹257.15 crore to BJP (256.25 crore) and AAP (90 lakh) together,” the report added.

The total donations of the national parties during FY 2022-23 increased by ₹91.701 crore, a rise of 12.09% from the previous financial year 2021-22.