Karnataka polls: BJP releases 2nd list of 23 candidates
BJP releases its second list of candidates for Karnataka assembly election.
The Bharatiya Janata party on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls. This comes a day after it had announced 189 candidates in its first list as Karnataka goes to polls in a single phase voting on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Here is the second list rolled out by BJP for Karnataka assembly election:
- Devar Hippargi - Somanagouda Patil (Sasanur)
- Basavana Bagevadi - SK Bellubbi
- Indi - Kasagouda Biradar
- Gurmitkal- Lalitha Anapur
- Bidar- Eshwar Singh Thakur
- Bhalki- Prakash Khandre
- Gangawati- Paranna Munavalli
- Kalghatgi- Nagaraj Chabbi
- Hangal- Shivaraj Sajjanar
10. Haveri (SC)- Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar
11. Harapanahalli- Karunakara Reddy
12. Davanagere North- Lokikere Nagaraj
13. Davanagere South- Ajay Kumar
14. Mayakonda (SC)- Basavaraja Naik
15. Channagiri- Shiv Kumar
16. Byndoor- Gururaj Gantihole
17. Mudigere (SC)- Deepak Doddajah
18. Gubbi- Dileep Kumar
19. Sidlaghatta- Ramachandra Gowda
20. Kolar Gold Field (SC)- Ashwini Sampangi
21. Shravanabelagola- Chidananda
22. Arsikere- GV Basavaraju
23. Heggadadevankote (ST)- Krishna Naik