Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka polls: BJP releases 2nd list of 23 candidates

Karnataka polls: BJP releases 2nd list of 23 candidates

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2023 11:32 PM IST

BJP releases its second list of candidates for Karnataka assembly election.

The Bharatiya Janata party on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls. This comes a day after it had announced 189 candidates in its first list as Karnataka goes to polls in a single phase voting on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI)

Here is the second list rolled out by BJP for Karnataka assembly election:

  1. Devar Hippargi - Somanagouda Patil (Sasanur)
  2. Basavana Bagevadi - SK Bellubbi
  3. Indi - Kasagouda Biradar
  4. Gurmitkal- Lalitha Anapur
  5. Bidar- Eshwar Singh Thakur
  6. Bhalki- Prakash Khandre
  7. Gangawati- Paranna Munavalli
  8. Kalghatgi- Nagaraj Chabbi
  9. Hangal- Shivaraj Sajjanar

10. Haveri (SC)- Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar

11. Harapanahalli- Karunakara Reddy

12. Davanagere North- Lokikere Nagaraj

13. Davanagere South- Ajay Kumar

14. Mayakonda (SC)- Basavaraja Naik

15. Channagiri- Shiv Kumar

16. Byndoor- Gururaj Gantihole

17. Mudigere (SC)- Deepak Doddajah

18. Gubbi- Dileep Kumar

19. Sidlaghatta- Ramachandra Gowda

20. Kolar Gold Field (SC)- Ashwini Sampangi

21. Shravanabelagola- Chidananda

22. Arsikere- GV Basavaraju

23. Heggadadevankote (ST)- Krishna Naik

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
karnataka election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP