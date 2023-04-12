Karnataka polls: BJP releases 2nd list of 23 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata party on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls. This comes a day after it had announced 189 candidates in its first list as Karnataka goes to polls in a single phase voting on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI)

Here is the second list rolled out by BJP for Karnataka assembly election:

Devar Hippargi - Somanagouda Patil (Sasanur) Basavana Bagevadi - SK Bellubbi Indi - Kasagouda Biradar Gurmitkal- Lalitha Anapur Bidar- Eshwar Singh Thakur Bhalki- Prakash Khandre Gangawati- Paranna Munavalli Kalghatgi- Nagaraj Chabbi Hangal- Shivaraj Sajjanar

10. Haveri (SC)- Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar

11. Harapanahalli- Karunakara Reddy

12. Davanagere North- Lokikere Nagaraj

13. Davanagere South- Ajay Kumar

14. Mayakonda (SC)- Basavaraja Naik

15. Channagiri- Shiv Kumar

16. Byndoor- Gururaj Gantihole

17. Mudigere (SC)- Deepak Doddajah

18. Gubbi- Dileep Kumar

19. Sidlaghatta- Ramachandra Gowda

20. Kolar Gold Field (SC)- Ashwini Sampangi

21. Shravanabelagola- Chidananda

22. Arsikere- GV Basavaraju

23. Heggadadevankote (ST)- Krishna Naik

