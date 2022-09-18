‘4 things they can't bear in AAP…': Arvind Kejriwal's fresh Op Lotus claims

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sharpened his attack on the BJP, alleging that the party has launched the second phase of Operation Lotus, which he said, was intended to topple the elected governments. “Their earlier attempts had failed miserably - both in Delhi, and Punjab. Now, fresh attempts are being made,” the Delhi chief minister said, addressing the AAP's first National Convention.

“Four things they can't bear (in the AAP) is our honesty. Second is the work we have been doing on education… Many of their leaders have never spoken about education. Thirdly, our healthcare facilities - the world is talking about these. And fourth is freebies - which has been dubbed as 'Revri' by them," Kejriwal said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments in Uttar Pradesh, which was followed by political mudslinging between the AAP and the BJP.

Kejriwal's remarks came a day after his party's MLA, Amanatullah Khan, was sent to four-day police custody in a graft case. "They are after Manish Sisodia. Amanatullah has been arrested. Next, they will target Kailash Gahlot (Delhi transport minister)," he said, alleging misuse of the central probe agencies by the BJP.

The AAP was formed - on November 26, 2012 - to "save the constitution of this country", Kejriwal said amid allegations of corruption being levelled by rivals. "This is no coincidence," he underlined.

"Today we have 1446 public representatives in 20 states of the country. These are our seeds that God has sown. In Delhi and Punjab these seeds have become trees and are giving shade and fruits to the people. God had sown 27 seeds in Gujarat which are going to become trees. Our government is going to be formed in Gujarat," he said, exuding confidence that AAP will do well in state elections.

