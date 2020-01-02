e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / India News / BJP’s ally IPFT to hold indefinite anti-CAA protests in Tripura from Jan 6

BJP’s ally IPFT to hold indefinite anti-CAA protests in Tripura from Jan 6

The IPFT wants Tripura to be exempted from the Citizenship Amendment Act and is seeking a separate state of Tipraland for the people.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:15 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with delegations of IPFT and Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Act from Tripura on December 12.
The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), an alliance partner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday announced its plan for an indefinite sit-in demonstration at Khumulwng, headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from January 6 to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act that continues to roil many other parts of the country.

At their demonstration, they would also push for their long standing demand of the separate statehood for indigenous people - Tipraland.

“We demand that Tripura be exempted from the CAA. We have protested against this earlier. Besides, we have a demand for Tipraland. In demand of these two issues, we have decided to hold sit-in for an indefinite period from January 6,” said IPFT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma.

On December 9, the IPFT observed a 24-hour strike seeking exemption from CAA for Tripura.

Later, they met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on December 12 to discuss the issue. “We were supposed to be called in New Delhi for a second meeting with the Home Minister after fifteen days from December 12. Till now, we are yet to get a call from him,” said Debbarma.

Few parties and social organisations under the banner of Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB) had also called for an indefinite strike in the state as part of their protest against the new law since December 9. After three days, they had withdrawn their strike and met Amit Shah to place their demand.

