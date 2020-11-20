BJP’s Babul Supriyo takes jibe at Mamata by starting President’s Rule in Bengal debate

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 13:46 IST

Union minister Babul Supriyo has triggered a row by saying that there was a dawai (medicine) in the Indian Constitution that can prevent a state government from terrorising people and hinted that it is not impossible for the Centre to adopt that path.

Supriyo said this while referring to the alleged killing of Bharatiya Janata Party workers in West Bengal by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Till date, more than 100 BJP workers have been killed in the state, allegedly by TMC but the latter has always rubbished the allegations every time fingers were pointed at it.

“BJP workers are being killed. If didi (Mamata Banerjee) thinks that there is a weak government at the Centre, she would be making a grave mistake. The BJP will not have to do anything because there are provisions laid down in the Constitution itself on how to stop such a destructive and fierce government. The dawai for such governments is clearly mentioned in the Constitution. It is not impossible to take that path. So didi should not think she would keep on torturing the people over the next six months to keep the people away from casting their votes,” said Supriyo.

The crucial assembly elections are less than six months away in West Bengal and the BJP has emerged as the principal opposition to the ruling TMC. After its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP bagged 18 of the 42 seats and around 40% of the vote share, it is now eyeing for the Bengal assembly.

The TMC, however, has lashed out saying that the law and order situation is better in Bengal compared to Uttar Pradesh and that the party is not giving any importance to such statements.

“By saying dawai, Babul Supriyo was referring to imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution in the state. But TMC is not taking this seriously. The Supreme Court has clearly stated on what needs to be done before Article 356 could be invoked. He is just making some political statements, which has no importance. If the Centre has to invoke Article 356, they first need to look into Uttar Pradesh,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.

This is, however, not the first time that Supriyo has made such remarks. In September, he had made similar statements of invoking President’s Rule in the state while referring to alleged killings of BJP workers.

“The recent chain of events, ranging from the attack on a Sikh community member, the arrest of Al-Qaeda operatives to brazen murder of Manish Shukla and other political opponents, shows that it is a fit case for imposition of Article 365 in West Bengal,” Supriyo had earlier said.

Political leaders said that demands made by some BJP leaders for imposition of President’s Rule would increase pressure on the TMC government. “The law and order in West Bengal has deteriorated definitely but not to the extent that President’s Rule needs to be imposed. The law and order in UP is much worse. This is just a political statement to keep the pressure up on the TMC government,” said Pradip Bhattacharya, veteran Congress leader.