BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:53 IST

With elections in Bihar likely to be announced anytime in September, the BJP state executive has chalked out a month-long programme to reach out to the people and to align its poll strategy with the social realities in the state.

After party’s national president J P Nadda gave the mantra of ‘door to door’ campaigning, the BJP executive committee has chalked out a five-day programme beginning August 25 for assembly-segment-wise meetings. Twenty three groups have been formed for this purpose and they have been asked to contact important persons.

That the party is leaving no stone unturned is apparent from the fact that it has set aside one full day for an analysis of the voters list based on social equations and factors that may impact Bihar polls.

“On August 30, the team deputed for the purpose will analyze the social composition, age and classification of voters before identifying supporters, neutral voters and those opposed to the party,” said a BJP official.

BJP state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, who coined the slogan, “BJP hai Tyar, Aatmnirbhar Bihar”, has also asked party’s state officials, MPs, MLAs and assembly in-charge to meet government officials, representatives of Panchayati Raj system, Tola Sewaks, Asha workers, Jeevika Didis, Anganwadi workers, Vikas Mitras and all those who have been doing exemplary work during the pandemic and felicitate them between September 1 and 6.

It has also planned a meeting with all those who benefited from government schemes and the poor.

Yesterday, the party had indicated that it wants to fight the assembly elections on the plank of development while highlighting the state government and the Central government’s achievements and contrasting it with the past ‘misrule’ of opposition parties that have formed a coalition only to protect ‘scam-tainted families’.

Party election in charge for Bihar, Devendra Fadnavis had made it clear that the BJP will have to take the two governments’ work to the people and reach out to each household despite the limitations imposed by the Coronavirus outbreak.