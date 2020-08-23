Will fight Bihar assembly polls under chief minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, says BJP chief JP Nadda

india

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday asserted that the party will fight the Bihar assembly polls due in October-November this year under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

While addressing the party’s Bihar working committee via video conferencing, Nadda expressed confidence in the BJP, JD(U) and LJP alliance in the state. “We will fight Bihar polls together and emerge victorious,” he said.

He also slammed the opposition in Bihar as well as other states saying, “they have become a spent force. They do not have any vision, thought. They are doing petty politics,” he said.

The BJP chief also renewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for self-reliance at the virtual meeting. “In Bihar, we have to take forward the Makhana industry, Madhubani painting, and Bhagalpur’s Silk industry in a push for PM Modi’s local for vocal initiative.”

“Litchi of Muzaffarpur, honey of Madhubani, we all have to pursue under self-reliant India,” he added.

He also lauded Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate that stands at 73.48% and congratulated the state government for conducting one lakh tests and 10 crore door to door screenings.