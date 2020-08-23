e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Will fight Bihar assembly polls under chief minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Will fight Bihar assembly polls under chief minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, says BJP chief JP Nadda

While addressing the party’s Bihar working committee via video conferencing, Nadda expressed confidence in the BJP, JD(U) and LJP alliance in the state. “We will fight Bihar polls together and emerge victorious,” he said.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses the party’s Bihar working committee though video conferencing on Sunday.
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses the party’s Bihar working committee though video conferencing on Sunday. (BJP/Twitter )
         

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday asserted that the party will fight the Bihar assembly polls due in October-November this year under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

While addressing the party’s Bihar working committee via video conferencing, Nadda expressed confidence in the BJP, JD(U) and LJP alliance in the state. “We will fight Bihar polls together and emerge victorious,” he said.

He also slammed the opposition in Bihar as well as other states saying, “they have become a spent force. They do not have any vision, thought. They are doing petty politics,” he said.

The BJP chief also renewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for self-reliance at the virtual meeting. “In Bihar, we have to take forward the Makhana industry, Madhubani painting, and Bhagalpur’s Silk industry in a push for PM Modi’s local for vocal initiative.”

“Litchi of Muzaffarpur, honey of Madhubani, we all have to pursue under self-reliant India,” he added.

He also lauded Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate that stands at 73.48% and congratulated the state government for conducting one lakh tests and 10 crore door to door screenings.

tags
top news
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Sachin wouldn’t have become Sachin if he had batted at No.6: Ganguly
Sachin wouldn’t have become Sachin if he had batted at No.6: Ganguly
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In