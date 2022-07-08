BJP sacks Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for arrest over old tweet on Islam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for his arrest over a five-year-old controversial tweet involving Prophet Mohammed and Islam, reported news agency PTI. According to a statement issued by Haryana BJP secretary Gulshan Bhatia, party's state unit chief O P Dhankar removed Arun Yadav with immediate effect. But the statement didn't mention the reason behind Yadav's removal.

Yadav's tweet that went viral on social media dates back to 2017. While no complaint has been filed against the BJP fuctionary, there has been growing calls on social media for his arrest. #ArrestArunYadav was one of the top trends on Twitter with over 1.3 lakh tweets on the microblogging platform.

"The BJP has sacked yet another 'fringe element'. But instead of this eyewash, will these 'hate minions' be arrested?" Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted.

SC to hear Zubair’s plea on UP FIR today as lawyer cites threats

Many compared Yadav's tweet with that of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair and the constrasting treatment they have received.

"Hello @DGPHaryana @DelhiPolice If Zubair can be arrested for his 2018 tweet, then why not Arun yadav ?" tweeted Shaikh Sadeque, president of the Tipu Sultan Party.

Zubair was arrested late last month over an alleged objectionable tweet he posted in 2018. The tweet has a screenshot from a 1983 film. Police said the journalist was arrested after taking cognisance of a complaint by a Twitter account, which doesn't exist anymore.

(With PTI inputs)

