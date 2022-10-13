BJP says Muharram not celebration on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'nachenge' comment

The BJP on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge' statement and said Muharram is not an occasion for celebration. "This statement is a highly objectionable one. Muslims across the globe do not celebrate Muharram. It is not a month of celebration. It is a month of sorrow and therefore to say there will be naach-gaana in Muharram is extremely objectionable," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawall said. "But more importantly is the import of the politically loaded statement for Rahul Gandhi," the BJP spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP leader Amit Malviya highlighted the same point and said that while the comment was insensitive, Kharge 'is not too hopeful of Congress surviving till 2024'.

Kharge made the comment on Wednesday when he was asked whether he would become the party's prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election given his candidacy in the party's presidential election. "I am contesting the organisational election. There is a saying 'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge'. First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we will see," Kharge said. While he asked to wait for the Congress election to get over before jumping on to the speculation of the next thing, the BJP said he was not sure of the party's survival till 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kharge said after he is elected as the party chief, he will work to implement every point of the Udaipur Declaration of the party. On his decision to contest in the party election against Shashi Tharoor, he said he entered the contest at the request of the party seniors after the Gandhi family members declined to become the president.

While the contest between Kharge and Tharoor seems to be tilted in favour of Kharge, Kharge on Wednesday said Sonia Gandhi never suggested his name for the president position. "She has clearly stated that anyone from the Gandhi family will neither be a part of the election nor support any candidate," Kharge said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON