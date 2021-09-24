BJP says parties should first disclose caste representation within their political outfits

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is under pressure from the opposition parties to clarify its stance on caste-based enumeration, on Friday, responded by asking the parties to first disclose the representation given to various castes in their respective organisations.

Addressing the media, Rajya Sabha MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi said even those parties which were founded on the basis of caste politics have ended up as family-oriented parties.

“Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav used to be called dharti putra (son of the soil) but he ended up promoting his son. Mayawati, addressed as behanji (sister) by her admirers, spoke of the deprived communities but only thought of her brother,” Trivedi said taking pot-shots at the opposition parties.

He said unlike other parties that only speak about empowerment of people from the so-called lower castes, the BJP has walked the talk on development for all.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy is clear. He believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas…and welfare measures have been extended to all irrespective of their castes,” he said.

Responding to a question on the Union government’s stand on the issue of caste-based enumeration he said the government’s reply to the apex court was based on “technical grounds”.

The Union government in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court has ruled out a caste-based census. Declining to collect data on backward class of citizens during the upcoming census, the government maintained that this exercise is administratively complex, and against the policy decision of the government.

Apart from the opposition parties, the BJP’s allies, the JDU and Apna Dal too have been in the forefront of seeking caste-based enumeration. JDU leader and Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar led an all-party meeting that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for their demand for caste-based census.