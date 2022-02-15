BJP set to form govt in UP with majority: Amit Shah

Kanpur: Ahead of the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been wiped out in the first two phases of polling and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fast approaching the mark of 300 seats.

“The BJP is all set to form its government with a massive majority,” he asserted, while speaking in Auraiya, which will go to polls in the third phase of voting slated for February 20.

He also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of destroying the economy of the state. He credited chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with affecting a turnaround in five years in Uttar Pradesh.

The 2022 assembly elections are for “strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands” and making Adityanath chief minister again, Shah said while campaigning for party candidates ahead of February 20 voting for the third of the seven-phase elections.

“SP and BSP’s babua and bua both had crumbled the economy of such a big state as Uttar Pradesh, the economic system was on the seventh spot in the country which was brought to second spot by Yogiji in five years. Give another chance of five years and it will be taken to the first spot,” Shah told an election meeting in Auraiya district, which will go to polls in the third phase.

The former BJP national president also praised Adityanath for improving the law and order situation in the state. “Can any mafia trouble you anywhere, can anyone encroach your land, play with the honour of mothers and sisters? Yogi ji has ensured the migration of mafia from Uttar Pradesh.”

Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, “Akhilesh Yadav had asked what has happened (during the five years of BJP government), the one who has put yellow spectacles will see everything as pale.”

“Yogiji has brought down the dacoity in your time down by 72%, loot by 62%, murder by 31% and rape by 50%,” the home minister said.

Continuing his attack, he said, “During the Akhilesh government, only kattas (locally made pistols) and shrapnels were made in Uttar Pradesh but now during the BJP government goley (ammunition) are being made here which will be fired at Pakistan. This change has come in five years by the BJP government.”

Praising Modi, Shah said he has ensured the safety of the country. “When the SP-BSP supported the Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh government, there was intrusion from Pakistan and our soldiers were beheaded but there was no reaction from our mauni baba, but Modi avenged such misadventures after coming to power, sending a strong message to the world,” he asserted.

Exhorting the youths, whom he had earlier addressed as “jigar ke tukde jaiey yuva”, he asked whether Kashmir is a part of India and Article 370 should have been abolished or not.

“Modi was made prime minister and a bill came in Parliament, all these SP-BSP and Congress collectively opposed it. Akhilesh had said it would lead to bloodbath but no one dared to do anything and it was removed,” Shah said.

Claiming that the BJP is the only party which works for the poor, Shah said, “When Modiji brought the Covid-19 vaccine, Akhilesh termed it as Modi vaccine and asked people not to take it. But after tweeting against it for sometime he himself took it out of fear. If Modi had not given vaccines to the 130 crore people, then would we have been as safe during the third wave.”

Elaborating on the BJP’s schemes, he said, “Bua-bhatija ran their governments for 15 years but did any house get gas cylinders? Whereas 1.66 lakh mothers have got cylinders and stoves and we have decided to provide one free cylinder on Holi and Diwal,” he said.

“It’s Holi on March 18 and counting is on March 10. Allow BJP to form the government and one gas cylinder will reach you (on Holi),” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a poll rally in Rae Bareli, SP chief Yadav attacked the state government, saying the law and order situation under the BJP has collapsed. “The highest number of custodial deaths have taken place under the BJP government. Corruption has also doubled in this double engine government,” he alleged.

He also promised a kilo of ghee to the poor along with free ration for five years if his party comes to power and claimed the BJP government was set to discontinue its own free-ration scheme.

“The poor, who are availing their rations, will get it till the elections. It will not be available after the elections. Earlier it was to be given till November but when the UP elections were announced, they said they would get it till March,” Yadav said, adding that the funds for ration have not been earmarked in “Delhi’s budget as they know that the election will end in March”.

With agency inputs