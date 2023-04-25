BJP to wait and watch as Sharad Pawar's MVA remarks create ripples

Amid reports of disagreements within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding the 2024 elections, the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata has adopted a cautious approach of observing the situation before taking action. The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are expressing their opinions independently without reaching a consensus, which the BJP has reportedly decided to take advantage of the situation.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.(PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leading BJP figures in the state have promptly remarked that the disunity within the MVA is not unexpected.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have from the beginning stated that the MVA ‘vajramuth’ (iron fist) has too many cracks. When there are cracks, how can they remain strong and united?”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s remarks on the unity of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents in Maharashtra have created ripples in state political circles. Asked if MVA, comprising NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), will contest the 2024 elections together, Pawar said on Sunday, “There is a willingness to work together. But mere desire is not always enough. Seat allotment, whether there are any other issues or not, all this hasn’t been discussed yet, so how can I tell you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawar made it clear that during his meeting with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, the issue of the Ambedkar-led outfit joining MVA wasn’t discussed. “Our talks were only about some seats in Karnataka Assembly elections,” he said.

Ambedkar said on Monday that VBA’s entry into the Maha Vikas Aghadi was not discussed during his meeting with Pawar.

Pawar’s remarks came amid speculations over NCP leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar has said he would not quit the NCP till his last breath, but his clarification did not help end the speculation.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Pawar sahab is a very senior and experienced leader. If he is pointing to some aspects, it has a deeper meaning. He surely knows what the problems are in the MVA; whether anybody within wants to abandon the alliance or if there is a tussle for leadership.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Well, it is the internal matter of the Congress, the NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT),” Bawankule added.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said, “Sharad Pawar has taken the steam out of the opposition parties.”

Asked about Sharad Pawar’s remarks on MVA unity ahead of 2024 elections, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said, “Pawar is a senior and experienced leader. When he makes a statement, it is of importance and whatever he says is to be taken seriously.”

Reacting to Pawar’s comments, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said there is a move afoot to replace Eknath Shinde as chief minister. “They (BJP) wanted to topple our (Uddhav Thackeray-led) government, so he (Shinde) was used. Now their objective is fulfilled, so Shinde will be replaced soon,” Raut said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the Congress will move forward with those who will stay within the MVA alliance. “The role of Congress is to make sure that the anti-BJP parties fight together. The role of other parties in an alliance may be different,” he told reporters. “We are not asking what is on anyone’s mind,” Patole said, and declined to comment on internal developments in NCP. “Even Sharad Pawar doesn’t speak on this issue, so how can I comment,” Patole said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON