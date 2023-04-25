MVA allies look to put up united front after Sharad Pawar’s remark

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners looked to put up a united front on Monday, a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar suggested that it was not certain that the three allies will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

On Sunday, Pawar said the three parties – Shiv Sena(UBT), Congress, NCP – were in an alliance right now and there is a willingness to work together “but desire alone is not always enough. Allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not; all this has not been discussed yet”.

Pawar, however, on Monday said his remarks were blown out of proportion. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the allies were continuously working together. “The MVA is strong. We are holding joint rallies. On May 1, we are holding a historic rally in Mumbai. Senior leaders of all three parties will be present,” he said.

Earlier this month, Pawar took a different stand than other Opposition parties on the Adani issue, saying matters such as unemployment, price rise and those pertaining to farmers should be raised instead of giving undue importance to a US short-seller’s report on industrialist Gautam Adani’s firms.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said: “What somebody thinks is not our concern, we have joined hands with a few parties in the fight against BJP. Their views may be different, but democracy in the country is under threat. Our position is clear, we will fight to save democracy and the Constitution with the parties who come along with us.”

Chief minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at the Opposition over Pawar’s remark. “Pawar is a senior and experienced leader. He speaks with seriousness and his statements have importance… People are free to draw their conclusions,” he said.