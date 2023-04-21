Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Days after his opposition to JPC probe, Adani meets Sharad Pawar

Days after his opposition to JPC probe, Adani meets Sharad Pawar

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
Apr 21, 2023

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the Hindenburg Research report?s allegations of financial malpractices and stock manipulation by the company. Pawar recently opposed a JPC probe into the matter. The meeting comes amid speculations of a split in the NCP due to Ajit Pawar's alleged insistence on joining hands with the BJP.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, days after the latter broke ranks with opposition parties, especially the Congress, over demand of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg Research report’s allegations of financial malpractices and stock manipulation by the company.

In a recent interview to NDTV, NCP chief Sharad Pawar not only opposed a JPC probe but also said that the report seemed to target an individual industrial group of the country. In fact, the Supreme Court-appointed panel would be more effective than a JPC, which would likely have more members from the ruling BJP, he said. (ANI)
The closed-door meeting at Pawar’s Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai lasted for more than two hours.

In a recent interview to NDTV, the NCP chief not only opposed a JPC probe but also said that the report seemed to target an individual industrial group of the country. In fact, the Supreme Court-appointed panel would be more effective than a JPC, which would likely have more members from the ruling BJP, he said. Later, he clarified that he had no objection if the opposition continued to seek a JPC inquiry.

The billionaire industrialist’s visit also comes at a time when speculations are rife that Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is insisting on joining hands with the BJP and there could be a split in the NCP. Though the junior Pawar has clarified that he will remain with the NCP till his last breath, party leaders believe that he is hell-bent on going with the BJP and he might make such a move in the coming days.

congress sharad pawar probe ncp nationalist congress party gautam adani ajit pawar adani group move jpc nephew + 9 more
Friday, April 21, 2023
