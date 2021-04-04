Home / India News / BJP slams Bhupesh Baghel for continuing campaign in Assam despite Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh
BJP slams Bhupesh Baghel for continuing campaign in Assam despite Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Five security personnel were killed and around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.
"Baghel doesn't care about the killing of the jawans. Instead of fulfilling his duties towards Chhattisgarh, the Congress leader is camping in Assam," BJP MP Dilip Saikia alleged.(PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mangaldoi Dilip Saikia slammed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for continuing to campaign in Assam at a time when his state saw a deadly encounter between security personnel and Naxalites and alleged that the Congress leader doesn't care.

"At a time when many security personnel have lost their lives, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy in the poll campaign in Assam. He is camping here with government staff and misusing government machinery. Election Commission should investigate this matter," Saikia told ANI.

"Baghel doesn't care about the killing of the jawans. Instead of fulfilling his duties towards Chhattisgarh, the Congress leader is camping in Assam," Saikia alleged.

"I pay my tribute to the jawans who laid their life on the line of duty. We stand with their families," the BJP national General Secretary said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed deep grief over the killing of five jawans in the encounter between the security forces and Naxalites near Tarrem in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Shah also asked the Director-General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to go to Chhattisgarh and take stock of the situation.

Acting upon the order, Kuldiep Singh reached Chhattisgarh in the morning and looked after the operational work.

Five security personnel were killed and around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Around 21 security personnel are still missing following the encounter with Naxals, out of which seven are from CRPF.

