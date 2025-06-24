BJP slams DMK MP for calling Amit Shah 'fool': 'Idiot A Raja'

DMK MP A Raja courted a controversy as he called BJP stalwart Amit Shah a "fool" during a recent speech. The Bharatiya Janata Party reacted angrily to the affront, saying the DMK politician is an "idiot". A Raja claimed at the recent rally that the BJP was "jittery" in the face of the Dravidian ideology.(PTI file photo)

A Raja made the remark in reaction to Amit Shah's assertion that the BJP would win the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

A Raja, a former minister in the previous UPA government, claimed Amit Shah defeated politicians who were "alone", including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin isn't a “lone” man.

"Amit Shah came to Madurai. He said, ‘We have captured Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and the next is Tamil Nadu.’ Fool, fool. Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi is a lone leader of a political party. He defeated a lone man in Haryana and Maharashtra. Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is not a lone man as he has Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi and the Dravidian philosophy behind him," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

He further claimed at the recent rally that the BJP was "jittery" in the face of the Dravidian ideology.

"You are jittery to halt that philosophy. Because from the top, they are holding One Language, One Nation and One Religion. How can all this be one?” he said.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy slammed the remark, saying only a stupid person can make such a remark for the country's home minister.

"Former Minister and idiot A Raja has called Amit Shah ‘fool’ and spoken disrespectfully. Whoever criticises the Home Minister of India in such a way can only be an idiot,” he told the channel.

What had Amit Shah said?

Amit Shah had vowed that the BJP would form a government at the Centre.

"The NDA government of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will be formed here in 2026. I live in Delhi, but my ears are always on Tamil Nadu. MK Stalin says that Amit Shah cannot defeat DMK. He is right. It's not me, but the people of Tamil Nadu will defeat you," he said at Madurai.