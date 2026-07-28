BJP slams Telangana govt over 'family register', alleges protection of illegal vote banks

Condemning the Telangana government's decision to establish a statewide electronic Family Register, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao has alleged that the ruling Congress is rushing to issue Family Register Certificates to protect its "illegal vote bank" during SIR.

The BJP leader said, "The Congress, BRS and MIM, which have sheltered illegal vote banks for decades, can now see their political death warrant in SIR scrutiny." (X/ @N_RamchanderRao)

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He asserted that his party will not allow a single illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi or Pakistani to remain on the state's electoral rolls.

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In a post on X, the BJP leader said, "The Congress, BRS and MIM, which have sheltered illegal vote banks for decades, can now see their political death warrant in SIR scrutiny. That is why the Congress govt is rushing to issue Family Register Certificates, which is completely illegal."

He added that the BJP is prepared to fight the battle on the streets and in courts.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has constituted a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and introduced a facility for the issue of a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has constituted a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and introduced a facility for the issue of a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform. {{/usCountry}}

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The government decided to launch the Family Register with a view to facilitate the delivery of citizen services, ensuring uniformity in the verification of family particulars, and providing a readily accessible record, according to a government order.

The decision was taken in view of the difficulties being experienced by citizens in producing an authenticated and reliable record of their family composition for the purpose of availing various government services, the order said.