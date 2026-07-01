Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday declared that the party’s central leadership had adopted Telangana as a “special mission” and expressed confidence that the saffron party would form the government in the state after the 2028 assembly elections. BJP has made Telangana a ‘special mission’: Nitin Nabin

Addressing the Telangana BJP state executive meeting, Nabin repeatedly invoked the party’s experience in West Bengal, urging workers to replicate the same organisational model and grassroots struggle in Telangana.

He said the enthusiasm among party workers and the growing confidence among people during his two-day visit to the state had convinced him that “the coming days belong to the BJP in Telangana.”

“The BJP national leadership has taken Telangana as a special mission. Every party worker has the responsibility of making that mission successful,” he said.

Drawing parallels between the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal and its plans for Telangana, Nabin said the party had demonstrated that sustained grassroots mobilisation could transform its political fortunes even under adverse circumstances.

Recalling the BJP’s journey in West Bengal, he said the party had only three MLAs in 2016 but continued its struggle despite political violence, attacks on workers and intimidation.

“Many ask how we achieved success in West Bengal. The answer is our ideology, leadership and the tireless efforts of our workers. Despite violence, arrests, harassment and attacks, our workers never retreated. They chose the path of struggle, and that unwavering commitment enabled the lotus to bloom in West Bengal,” he said.

He claimed BJP workers in West Bengal had faced police action, imprisonment, physical assaults and attacks on women workers, while opposition parties, including the Congress, remained silent.

Using West Bengal as a template, Nabin called upon Telangana BJP cadres to launch sustained agitations on public issues, corruption and the alleged failures of the Congress government.

“If BJP workers fight unitedly and remain dedicated to people’s issues, I am fully confident that victory in Telangana in 2028 will belong to the BJP,” he said.

Employing a symbolic political slogan, Nabin said the BJP had expanded successfully across regions historically associated with Anga, Banga and Kalinga and asserted that the time had now come for the lotus to bloom in “Trilinga Bhoomi” — Telangana.

He urged party workers to strengthen the organisation from the booth level upwards, describing booth committees as the foundation of electoral success.

Nabin said the BJP’s organisational structure derives its strength from booth-level workers, with mandal, district, state and national leadership built upon that grassroots network.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, Nabin alleged it had failed to fulfil its electoral promises even after two-and-a-half years in office.

He questioned whether the government had delivered unemployment allowance or the financial assistance promised to women and accused the Congress of concentrating more on pleasing the “Delhi Durbar” than addressing the aspirations of Telangana’s people.

“The Congress uses Telangana like an ATM to finance its politics in Delhi,” he alleged.

Nabin also alleged that the previous BRS government had fallen because of corruption and family rule, particularly citing the Kaleshwaram project, and claimed the Congress government was continuing the same political culture.

He alleged that the Congress, BRS and AIMIM shared common political interests and reiterated the BJP’s opposition to religion-based reservations. He said that if the BJP came to power in Telangana, such reservations would be withdrawn and the benefits extended to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes.

Nabin asserted that the BJP would not make the Congress’ failures alone the centrepiece of its campaign but would primarily seek votes on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the past 12 years.

Calling upon party workers to visit every household, Nabin urged them to publicise the achievements of the Modi government while exposing what he described as the failures of the Congress government.