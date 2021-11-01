Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
BJP, SP colluding ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his comment that appeared to equate Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel
A file photo of Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow. (PTI)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 05:39 PM IST
By Malavika Murali

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) were colluding ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his comment that appeared to equate Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

“The statement given by the SP chief in Hardoi yesterday about Jinnah and the BJP’s response to it is part of the collusion... and their well-thought-out strategy,” she tweeted on Monday.

She added the politics of SP and BJP have been complementary to each other. “Since the thinking of these two parties is casteist and communal, their existence has been based on each other. That is why when SP is in power, BJP is strong whereas when BSP is in power, BJP is weak.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Yadav for his remark. He added it was “shameful” that Yadav “compared” Jinnah with Patel “. Adityanath said it is this “Talibani mentality” that divides the people.

BJP leader CT Ravi questioned Yadav’s allegiance. He added Yadav said that Jinnah brought freedom. “Will he please clarify to which country Akhilesh Yadav owes allegiance to? Hindustan or Terroristan?” he wrote on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza said Yadav has insulted the country’s “great men” by saying that the divisive ideology of Jinnah is the same as that of Gandhi and Patel.

