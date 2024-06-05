BJP clean sweeps Delhi again, wins all seven Lok Sabha seats | Check winners' profile

Delhi remains a BJP bastion as the party achieved a clean sweep in the national capital for a third successive Lok Sabha election, winning all seven seats in the Union territory. This time, the saffron party had fielded six new candidates, and only Manoj Tiwari, who is now a three-term MP from the North East Delhi seat, was repeated from the previous 2019 national polls. Celebrations underway at the BJP hadquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The constituencies

Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies are: Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The contestants

Besides Tiwari, the North East Delhi MP, the BJP nominated Praveen Khandelwal, Harsh Malhotra, Bansuri Swaraj, Yogender Chandoliya, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. They replaced outgoing MPs Dr Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Verma, and Ramesh Bidhuri, respectively.

The party was up against the AAP-Congress alliance. While the AAP gave four candidates, the Congress did three.

The results

Constituency Winner Runner-up Winning margin (Winner's tally, Runner-up's tally) Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal (BJP/NDA) Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress/INDIA) 89325 votes (516,496; 427,171) East Delhi Harsh Malhotra (BJP/NDA) Kuldeep Kumar (AAP/INDIA) 93,663 votes (664,819; 571,156) New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj (BJP/NDA) Somnath Bharti (AAP/INDIA) 78,370 votes (453,185; 374,815) North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari (BJP/NDA) Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress/INDIA) 138,778 votes (824451; 685,673) North West Delhi Yogender Chandoliya (BJP/NDA) Udit Raj (Congress/INDIA) 290,849 votes (866,483; 575,634) South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP/NDA) Sahi Ram Pehelwan (Congress/INDIA) 124,333 votes (692,832; 568,499) West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat (BJP/NDA) Mahabal Mishra (AAP/INDIA) 199,013 votes (842,658; 643,645)

Winners' profile

Praveen Khandelwal: A trader by profession, Khandelwal is the founder and national secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). He completed his both his BA and LLB from the Delhi University in 1980 and 1983, respectively.

Harsh Malhotra: He is a former mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. One of three general secretaries of the BJP's Delhi unit, Malhotra is also from the Delhi University, having done BSc and pursued LLB from there.

Bansuri Swaraj: She is a lawyer and joined the Delhi Bar Council in 2007. Swaraj is a BA (Honours) graduate from the University of Warwick, and studied law at the BPP Law School in the UK. Her parents are ex-Union minister and late BJP stalwart, Sushma Swaraj, and Swaraj Kaushal, former Mizoram Governor.

Manoj Tiwari: One of the biggest names of the Bhojpuri film industry, Tiwari is a former head of the BJP unit in the Capital. He was previously with the Samajwadi Party.

Yogender Chandoliya: A former mayor of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Chandoliya has been engaged in politics since his university days at the Delhi University. In 2023, he assumed the role of general secretary of the BJP's Delhi unit.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri: The Badarpur legislator is the incumbent Leader of Opposition in the Delhi legislative assembly, and one of only eight non-AAP members of the House (others are also from the BJP). Having now been elected to the Lok Sabha, Bidhuri, a Delhi University graduate, will have to vacate the Badarpur assembly seat.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat: A social activist, Sehrawat has, over the years, held various positions in Delhi BJP, including vice-president (Najafgarh district), Delhi BJP secretary and vice-president, president (Delhi BJP women's wing) etc. She is also an ex-councillor.