...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over ‘undisclosed’ foreign visits, Oman trip

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Gandhi had made 54 foreign visits over the past 22 years.

Published on: May 14, 2026 11:40 am IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday targeted Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits, alleging that he undertook multiple “undisclosed” trips abroad and demanding an explanation for his recent visit to Oman.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (@INCIndia)

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Gandhi had made 54 foreign visits over the past 22 years, including six trips that were allegedly not disclosed and had been flagged by the CRPF.

“Rahul Gandhi’s 54 foreign trips in 22 years is estimated to have cost 60 crore whereas his declared income was about 11 crore,” Patra said.

He said the Congress must clarify details regarding the six alleged undisclosed visits mentioned in a communication sent by the CRPF to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“In September 2025 the CRPF had to give a note on the undisclosed visits…The CRPF officially put it on record that it’s a serious issue that these trips were undertaken without sticking to the rules and protocols for protectees…” Patra said.

Patra also alleged discrepancies between Gandhi’s declared income and the estimated expenditure on his foreign travel.

“He spent about 39 crore on 20 big trips and another 20 crore on the remainder. There are also mismatches between the spending and his income. For instance he spent 4.5 crore in 2015 for a South East Asia tour which was five times his declared income that year,” he said.

Reading out a list of foreign visits and their estimated expenses, Patra questioned the source of funding for the trips.

70 lakh was spent on his UAE visit, again disclosed. In Vietnam he spent 8 crore but there was no declaration of the same. From December 30 to January 9, during the mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he went on an undeclared trip to Italy. In March 2018 he made a surprise visit to his grandmother during Holi. And 3.2 crore was spent on his visit to Berkeley,” Patra said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

rahul gandhi bharatiya janata party
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over ‘undisclosed’ foreign visits, Oman trip
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.