BJP taunts Rahul Gandhi over ‘you will never rule Tamil Nadu' speech after civic poll results

The BJP on Wednesday reminded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of his recent Parliament speech that BJP can never rule over Tamil Nadu and hoped that the civic body results should have "disabused him of such notions". The BJP has won 230 town panchayat wards, 56 municipality wards and 22 corporation wards, including one in the Greater Chennai Corporation. With this, BJP has emerged as the third-largest party after the DMK and the AIADMK, claimed Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. In more than 20 wards, the BJP stood second to DMK.

However, the Congress as an ally of the DMK a higher seat share.

"Just a few days back Rahul Gandhi held out a prophecy in Parliament that the BJP will never rule Tamilnadu. I hope ULB elections have disabused him of such notions. BJP is now the 3rd largest party after DMK and AIADMK, ahead of the Congress. BJP won in areas it hadn’t won ever!" BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi in his Parliament speech had specifically mentioned Tamil Nadu and as he launched a blistering attack on 'king' Modi, he had said PM Modi's functioning as a 'King' will never win the trust of the states which are not taken on board. "It is a partnership, it is not a kingdom. You will never, ever in your entire life, rule over the people of Tamil Nadu. It can’t be done," Rahul had said.

"If you read the constitution, you'll find that India is described as a union of states. India is not described as a notion but a union of states. That means my brother from Tamil Nadu should have the same rights as my brother from Uttar Pradesh," Rahul had said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who once again proved his sway in the civic polls, had thanked Rahul Gandhi for pushing for Tamil Nadu in Parliament.

"Dear @RahulGandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect," Stalin had tweeted.