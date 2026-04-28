The two major political parties spent ₹23.08 crore on Google and ₹8.49 crore on Meta in West Bengal between March 15 and April 27, 2026, data shows.

BJP, TMC spent ₹ 31.57 crore in advertisement on Google and Meta for West Bengal polls: Data

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On Google, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal pages spent ₹12.53 crore and ran 8,405 ads between March 15 and April 27.

On Meta platforms — Facebook and Instagram — the BJP’s official West Bengal page accounted for ₹4.11 crore. Dozens of constituency-level BJP pages — each spending between ₹50,000 and ₹90,000 — added another ₹34 lakh, taking the party’s combined Meta spend to approximately ₹4.45 crore.

The Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), the political consultancy working for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), spent ₹10.55 crore on Google during the same period, running 1,181 ads.

The TMC’s ecosystem on Meta — spanning its official party page ( ₹1.09 crore), Abhishek Banerjee’s personal page ( ₹66.9 lakh), IPAC’s Banglar Gorbo Mamata page ( ₹46.7 lakh), Trinamoole Nabo Jowar ( ₹35.6 lakh), Abar Jitbe Bangla ( ₹13.3 lakh), and over a dozen surrogate pages — collectively spent approximately ₹4.04 crore on Meta.

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{{^usCountry}} Taken together across both platforms, BJP spent approximately ₹16.98 crore — ₹12.53 crore on Google and ₹4.45 crore on Meta — against TMC and IPAC’s combined ₹14.59 crore — ₹10.55 crore on Google and ₹4.04 crore on Meta — making the total combined spend of both parties roughly ₹31.57 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taken together across both platforms, BJP spent approximately ₹16.98 crore — ₹12.53 crore on Google and ₹4.45 crore on Meta — against TMC and IPAC’s combined ₹14.59 crore — ₹10.55 crore on Google and ₹4.04 crore on Meta — making the total combined spend of both parties roughly ₹31.57 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The data was drawn from Meta’s Ad Library, which covers Facebook, Instagram and other platforms, and Google’s political ad transparency centre, which covers YouTube, Google Search and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data was drawn from Meta’s Ad Library, which covers Facebook, Instagram and other platforms, and Google’s political ad transparency centre, which covers YouTube, Google Search and more. {{/usCountry}}

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