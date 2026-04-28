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BJP, TMC spent 31.57 crore in advertisement on Google and Meta for West Bengal polls: Data

Between March 15 and April 27, 2026, BJP spent ₹16.98 crore and TMC ₹14.59 crore on ads, totaling ₹31.57 crore in West Bengal.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:26 am IST
By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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The two major political parties spent 23.08 crore on Google and 8.49 crore on Meta in West Bengal between March 15 and April 27, 2026, data shows.

BJP, TMC spent 31.57 crore in advertisement on Google and Meta for West Bengal polls: Data

On Google, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal pages spent 12.53 crore and ran 8,405 ads between March 15 and April 27.

On Meta platforms — Facebook and Instagram — the BJP’s official West Bengal page accounted for 4.11 crore. Dozens of constituency-level BJP pages — each spending between 50,000 and 90,000 — added another 34 lakh, taking the party’s combined Meta spend to approximately 4.45 crore.

The Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), the political consultancy working for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), spent 10.55 crore on Google during the same period, running 1,181 ads.

The TMC’s ecosystem on Meta — spanning its official party page ( 1.09 crore), Abhishek Banerjee’s personal page ( 66.9 lakh), IPAC’s Banglar Gorbo Mamata page ( 46.7 lakh), Trinamoole Nabo Jowar ( 35.6 lakh), Abar Jitbe Bangla ( 13.3 lakh), and over a dozen surrogate pages — collectively spent approximately 4.04 crore on Meta.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / BJP, TMC spent 31.57 crore in advertisement on Google and Meta for West Bengal polls: Data
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