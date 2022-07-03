BJP to pass resolution at national executive today, PM Modi to address rally

On the second day of its ongoing two-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to pass a political resolution, covering issues from electoral strategy to political violence against its cadre, people familiar with the matter said.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi will address the concluding session of the meeting and will also address a public rally later in the day.

The party is also expected to make a statement on the situation in Telangana, where it is fighting to wrest power from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The state will go to polls in 2023 and the BJP has positioned itself as a challenger to the ruling party, accusing it of propagating dynastic politics, corruption and failing to keep promises made to people.

The political resolution is likely to make mention of the party’s recent successes in a clutch of states including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

A presentation on the preparation for the upcoming state elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is also expected.

The Yuva Morcha and the ST Morcha will also present a report and a report on Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh will also be presented.

