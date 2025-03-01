BJP to skip Tamil Nadu's all-party meet on delimitation, Annamalai accuses MK Stalin of spreading ‘imaginary fear’

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said on Saturday that his party will not participate in the March 5 all-party meeting, which was called by chief minister MK Stalin to discuss the potential impact of the delimitation exercise on the southern state. Annamalai also accused TN CM MK Stalin of spreading “imaginary fears” even before the exercise's official commencement.(HT File)

Annamalai also accused the DMK leader of spreading “imaginary fears” before the exercise's official commencement. He termed the meeting an occasion to “spread your (Stalin) imaginary fears and deliberately lie about it".

"You must understand that the announcement for the delimitation exercise will be made at an appropriate time by the delimitation commission and it is disheartening to notice that you have still not learnt lessons from the lies you spread when one nation one election was announced and later when those got debunked,” Annamalai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Annamalai also asked Stalin to make the public aware whether he is privy to any “confidential documents” that provide a basis for his claims. “We kindly request that you make the document public for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The BJP leader claimed that PM Modi countered the opposition INDIA bloc's campaign slogan to implement rights proportional to the population (Jitne Abadhi Utni Haq) in 2023, as it would hurt the southern states which effectively implemented population control measures.

South pushback gains strength

Echoing Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's concerns on delimitation, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned the basis of Amit Shah's assurance that the southern states would not lose a single parliamentary seat.

Reddy also warned that the BJP's intention to secure “permanent power” by increasing the seats in “BIMARU states” will lead to a “severe crisis” in the country, PTI reported.

“Amit Shah ji says there will be no decrease in the existing (number of seats). He is not saying how much the increase will be for southern states. What is your term of reference (for delimitation)? Without saying whether it is on the basis of population or pro rata, how can Amit Shah ji say there will be no decrease,” asked the Congress leader.