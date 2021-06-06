BJP to train health volunteers, popularise Centre’s social welfare schemes

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to popularise the Centre’s social welfare schemes ahead of the upcoming elections in seven states next year. The morchas or the wings of the BJP have been asked to promote schemes that are targeted at social groups; for instance, the ST Morcha will promote the Vandhan Yojna that has been crafted for the welfare of the tribal communities.

The party will also train about one lakh health volunteers who will provide help to people in need of oxygen and other healthcare said party general secretary Bhupinder Yadav.

“The party will strengthen the organisation. In the coming days we will hold meetings at the booth and mandal level to strengthen the party’s presence on the ground,” he said.

According to a second person aware of the details, this was decided at a meeting of BJP president JP Nadda with the party general secretaries on Sunday. After the meeting, Nadda along with BL Santhosh, the general secretary Organization and the party general secretaries also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the party’s plans for the upcoming elections.

Of the states going to polls next year, BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh. “The party will ensure that there is awareness about the social welfare schemes and enhance its relief outreach,” said the functionary quoted above.

This is the second time in two days that the party president accompanied by Santosh met PM Modi.

The party which has stepped up its relief campaign, Seva hi Sangathan will be organising training sessions for volunteers to impart knowledge about use of medical devices such as concentrators and oxygen cylinders.