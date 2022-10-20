BJP top spender during elections in 5 states this year: ADR report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incurred an expenditure of ₹223.148 crore, 47.47% of ₹470.101 crore spent by all political parties, in the run up to the assembly elections in five states earlier this year, according to a report released by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The party collected ₹914.03 crore at its central headquarters as funds during the same period, the report said.

The Congress incurred the second highest expenditure ( ₹102.65 crore) followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party ( ₹68.646 crore). The Congress collected ₹240.105 crore – the second highest after the BJP – in the run up to the polls followed by the Trinamool Congress which collected ₹224.372 crore.

The polls were held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa. htc