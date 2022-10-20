Home / India News / BJP top spender during elections in 5 states this year: ADR report

BJP top spender during elections in 5 states this year: ADR report

india news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The BJP incurred an expenditure of ₹223.148 crore, 47.47% of ₹470.101 crore spent by all political parties, in the run up to the assembly elections in five states earlier this year.

The BJP collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>914.03 crore at its central headquarters as funds during the elections in five states.
The BJP collected 914.03 crore at its central headquarters as funds during the elections in five states.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incurred an expenditure of 223.148 crore, 47.47% of 470.101 crore spent by all political parties, in the run up to the assembly elections in five states earlier this year, according to a report released by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The party collected 914.03 crore at its central headquarters as funds during the same period, the report said.

The Congress incurred the second highest expenditure ( 102.65 crore) followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party ( 68.646 crore). The Congress collected 240.105 crore – the second highest after the BJP – in the run up to the polls followed by the Trinamool Congress which collected 224.372 crore.

The polls were held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa. htc

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out