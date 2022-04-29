'BJP trying to tear apart secular fabric...': Mufti on loudspeakers, bulldozers

Ex Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the loudspeaker issue. The PDP chief reminded the BJP 'our country is based on a secular foundation... Secularism is in our DNA'.

"Our country is based on a secular foundation. Secularism is in our DNA. BJP is trying to tear apart the secular fabric but DNA is going to be there. As far as closing down of loudspeakers at mosques is concerned, it's part of their same agenda," she was quoted by ANI.

Mehbooba Mufti slammed the BJP over inflation and unemployment, saying they continued to 'pit Hindu-Muslims against each other' because they could do nothing to stop the crises.

"They can't provide jobs or do anything about inflation. There is crisis for electricity and water. So, the easiest thing to do is to pit Hindus-Muslims against each other, talk about loudspeakers, hijab and halal. If this continues, our situation in future will be bad."

"Our neighbouring country was destroyed by misusing religion at that time. To date, they're bearing its brunt. They gave guns to people in name of religion. The same is happening in our country," she said, taking a furious swipe at multiple incidents of clashes between two communities on occasions of Hindu festivals like Ram Navami.

"Bulldozers being used... swords being given to people in the name of religion."

Earlier this week she criticised the 'bulldozing India’s Constitution' - this was after BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh (and since party-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have followed) demolished houses and structures belonging to those allegedly involved in Ram Navami clashes.

She also blamed the majority for not speaking in support of minorities.

"The vengeance with which BJP is bulldozing India's Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping Muslims of everything be it their homes, livelihood and dignity," she said.

