BJP vs TMC MLA heats up over Parliament breach ‘mastermind’ Lalit Jha photographs: ‘Pictures subtly hint at…’

A war of words has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress after the arrest of Kolkata resident Lalit Mohan Jha, the fifth accused in the Parliament security breach incident, over a photo that featured Jha with TMC MLA Tapas Roy.

The Bengal BJP posted several photographs purportedly showing Lalit Mohan Jha with Tapas Roy, TMC Youth Congress general secretary Soumya Bakshi and TMC leader Rajesh Shukla.

The Kolkata connection of Lalit Jha sparked a political debate in the state, with West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday accusing Tapas Roy of being in "convenience" with Jha. Majumdar shared two photographs of Roy with Jha on X.

He said, "Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC's Tapas Roy for a long time... Isn't this proof enough for an investigation into the connivance of the leader?"

Speaking over his allegation, Majumdar told news agency ANI the question remains the same - what is the connection? "The manner in which incidents are taking place in Bengal, we are suspicious because the chief minister had come up with a national anthem-like song while considering Bengal a separate nation...We are scared that she will start opposing India while opposing BJP and PM Modi... There are several photos of TMC and Congress leaders with the mastermind...It seems he has good coordination with INDI Alliance. So there should be an inquiry if there is a large conspiracy…," Majumdar said.

Lalit Jha, 32, had shared a photograph with Roy — taken at a Saraswati Puja event — on his Instagram page on February 23, 2020.

Responding to Majumdar's allegations, Roy said he doesn't know Jha - neither by name nor face.

"...What can you prove by a photograph?... It seems that they want to cover up their failures. I do not know the miscreant - neither by name nor face. BJP MP and state president should be mature. This is childish. The photograph is from the 2020 Saraswati Puja. I am going out right now, so many people will come across and wish to have their photos clicked with me. What can be done?" the TMC leader said.

Earlier on Thursday, Roy said, “A social media post has no value. As a public representative, I have so many supporters and associates. Let there be an investigation. If proved, I will leave politics. We are in public life, many people take pictures. I heard it was in February 2020 — about four years ago. I don’t know him. Parliament security is a serious matter. Let there be an investigation instead of diverting the probe.”

Meanwhile, the Bengal BJP posted several photographs purportedly showing Jha with Roy, TMC Youth Congress general secretary Soumya Bakshi and TMC leader Rajesh Shukla.

“Arrests have been made in connection with the security breach at Parliament, including Lalit Jha. However, photos with TMC MLA Tapas Roy, TMC Youth Congress General Secretary Soumya Bakshi, and TMC Leader Rajesh Shukla suggest a disturbing connection. The pictures subtly hint at TMC's deep involvement in the security breach. Why is Mamata Banerjee silent on this matter? What could be the reason behind her silence?” the Bengal BJP said.

HT, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the photographs.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also slammed the TMC over the issue. “Mamata Banerjee can’t remain silent on Lalit Jha’s association with her senior party leader Tapas Roy. It is not a surprise that TMC MPs, scared of their party’s association emerging with those who breached Parliament security, were creating ruckus. This is a new low even by TMC’s low standards,” Malviya wrote on X.

Terrorism charges under UAPA against four persons

Delhi Police has filed terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against four people arrested after two of them jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters in a major security breach inside Parliament that also led to the suspension of eight Delhi Police personnel. Jha, the key conspirator, was arrested on Thursday evening.

As more details emerged on what Delhi police said was a "well-planned attack on Parliament" a day earlier, police sources said Lalit Mohan Jha came to Kartavya Path Police station on Thursday evening where he was arrested and handed over to the Special Cell.

Police on Wednesday said six people were involved in the sensational incident that coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament that left nine people dead. Vishal Sharma alias Vickey, in whose house the accused stayed in Gurugram before reaching Parliament, is still under detention.

