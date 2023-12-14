Lalit Jha, sixth accused in Parliament security breach, arrested | What we know so far

Lalit Mohan Jha, the sixth accused of the security breach in Parliament that took place on Wednesday, was apprehended by the Delhi Police on Thursday evening. Security personnel high alert near Parliament House, as police detained two persons on security breach at Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)

A Delhi police official told news agency ANI, “Lalit Mohan Jha came to the police station on his own. He is being interrogated.”

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D were the two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from visitors' galleries. They were overpowered by the MPs and handed over two the police. Outside Parliament, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were found protesting and arrested later. The police have filed terror charges under UAPA against the four people arrested over the security breach. The four accused have been sent to seven-day police custody. The Delhi Police special cell has registered cases under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 120B and 452 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per news agency PTI, Jha is accused of being the mastermind behind the security breach.

Belonging to the Burrabazar locality in Kolkata, as per his neighbours, Jha used to teach local children.

Several of Jha's neighbours said that he was a quiet person who kept to himself. However, he left the area two years ago.

One of his neighbours said, “He was known as a teacher, used to teach local students. A few years back, he came to the area and was living alone. He hardly used to interact with locals. At times he would have tea at my stall. He used to keep a very low profile. He suddenly left the area two years ago and never returned.”.

Another neighbour told PTI, that Jha's father was a watchman in the area and he had a brother. Jha is said to have moved to Baguiati in North 24 Parganas district two years ago.

During interrogation, the apprehended accused revealed that they wanted to enact revolutionary Bhagat Singh's action of throwing bombs inside the Central Assembly during British rule in India, sources in the Delhi Police told PTI.