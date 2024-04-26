 BJP welcomes SC verdict on pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT cross-verification | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
BJP welcomes SC verdict on pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT cross-verification

ByAkshita Kumari
Apr 26, 2024 04:28 PM IST

The petitions were filed by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) advocated for the counting of all VVPAT slips to ensure transparency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed Friday’s Supreme Court judgment where the apex court affirmed the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and their integration with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) while rejecting petitions that demanded 100% cross-verification of votes cast on EVMs with the VVPATs or going back to the ballot paper system.

Union minister of state (I/C) for law & justice Arjun Ram Meghwal was addressing a press conference after the verdict. (Arjun Ram Meghwal | Official X account)
Union minister of state (I/C) for law & justice Arjun Ram Meghwal was addressing a press conference after the verdict.

Addressing a press conference, Union minister of state (I/C) for law & justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “INDI alliance and its related parties who itself are under accusations has always raised fingers on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and bodies like it”.

The petitions were filed by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) advocated for the counting of all VVPAT slips to ensure transparency.

Also Read: SC rejects pleas for 100% EVM-VVPAT cross-verification, ballot paper voting

ADR’s petition focussed on enabling voters to confirm that their votes are counted as they were cast.

The petitions also sought that voters be permitted to physically deposit their VVPAT slips in ballot boxes.

Meghwal continued his tirade against the Opposition for questioning the EVMs.

“They (Congress) won in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, whereas Trinamool Congress (TMC) won in West Bengal using the same machines, when they win, then everything is okay for them, but as soon as they lose, they start putting accusations on EVMs, it means it is in the nature of the leaders of Congress party and I.N.D.I alliance to defame the constitutional bodies of the nation” he added.

