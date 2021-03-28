BJP will get clear majority in Bengal, NDA will retain Assam: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that high voter turnout and emerging trends indicate that BJP will get a clear majority in West Bengal and NDA will again succeed in Assam with BJP getting more seats.

"High voter turnout in the first phase of West Bengal elections makes it clear that BJP is going to achieve great success in each phase of polls. The trends show that BJP will form the government with a clear majority," Rajnath Singh told ANI.

Thirty seats in West Bengal and 47 seats in Assam went to the polls on Saturday in the first phase of assembly elections in the two states. Assam recorded 77 per cent voter turnout in the first phase while West Bengal recorded nearly 80 per cent polling.

Singh said people are coming in larger numbers to vote due to preparations made by the Election Commission. He alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress had earlier created "a reign of terror" among the voters.

"The way in which the voting percentage has increased in the first phase shows that the BJP did well. Earlier, there was a reign of terror created by TMC. Because of the preparation made by the ECI, people have now gathered the courage to come out and vote," he said.

Referring to Assam, he said there is no major challenge for the BJP and the party-led government has a track record of performance.

"Our government has a splendid track record on development and good governance. I believe that the seats of BJP will increase and NDA will succeed in this election in Assam."

On Kerala, which will go to the polls on April 6, he said BJP's vote percentage and seats will increase.

"BJP has emerged as an alternative in the state. Our number of seats will also increase in this election in Kerala," he said.

Singh rejected allegations of opposition that BJP was pursuing divisive politics.

"BJP never does politics by dividing society. Our politics is not based on caste, creed and religion. We do politics of justice and humanity. On the contrary, LDF, UDF, TMC and Congress have done the politics by dividing society," he said.

The results of assembly polls will be declared on May 2.