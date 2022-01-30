BJP will win more than 40 seats, form next govt, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh

After five years of political churning that witnessed many opposition Congress MLAs switching sides and aligning with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manipur is going to polls again. In an interview with Utpal Parashar, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh elaborates on the BJP’s poll prospects, his government’s performance and other issues in the north-eastern state.

Q: How is the campaigning for the assembly polls going on till now for BJP? How many seats does the party hope to win this time around?

A. We had to rely on virtual rallies and on social media for the campaign as the Election Commission has put a ban on physical rallies in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are optimistic of winning more than 40 seats.

Q: One of your coalition partners, NPP, has decided to fight the contest alone. They have also kept the option open of joining either Congress or BJP after the polls. Do you think it could impact BJP’s prospects in polls or in formation of the next government?

A: We are fully confident of forming the next government.

Q: What do you think are your government’s biggest achievements in the past five years?

A: In the last five years, the BJP-led state government has achieved so many things in terms of governance, welfare activities and development projects including infrastructure, besides the overall improvement in law and order.

Through the Go to Hills, we have achieved considerable progress in bridging the hill-valley divide and restoring the confidence of the hill people, while also balancing the development budget in the hill areas through increased funding based on topography.

Through the Go to Village mission, we have been able to take governance at the village level even to the remote and interior areas of the state. People have been able to avail several facilities and welfare benefits under various schemes directly.

Besides these two important missions, the government had introduced several welfare schemes for the under-privileged and vulnerable sections of the society, sportspersons, artists etc and not to forget the Chief Minister Hakshel gi Tengbang, the first ever health insurance scheme taken up by a state to benefit the poor and needy.

Here, we would like to hail the landmark decision of the Government of India under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to implement Inner Line Permit System in the state and it will be remembered as one of the most important political episodes of all time in the history of Manipur.

One of the most important achievements of the government is ensuring a bandh blockade free Manipur, which had long been impeding development and peace in the state.

Q: You have been vocal about repeal of AFSPA from Manipur. But BJP is the ruling party both in the state and Centre. Do you think this could impact how voters vote in the coming polls?

A: Insurgency and AFSPA had always been important issues. However, in recent times we have been able to bring insurgent activities to a bare minimum while ushering in peace and normalcy in the state. People are beginning to feel the change and we are happy that we have been able to achieve this in such a short time.

Q: There have been several instances of violence in the state including the attack on Assam Rifles convoy as well as killing of political party workers. Do you think there could be more such instances in the run-up to the elections? If so, could that impact polls?

A: Security has been beefed up in view of the elections and the state is on high alert to prevent such incidents from happening.

Q: The unemployment rate in Manipur is 9.5% as per the Union labour ministry’s data tabled in Parliament last year. It is the second highest in northeast after Nagaland and the Covid-19 pandemic has made it worse. Do you think this could impact BJP?

A: Our government had been able to generate 1 lakh employment in the MSME sector alone. Human resource is our strength and biggest resource. Our youth is brimming with talent and innovative ideas, just waiting to be tapped and nudged in the right direction. The banks helped with the necessary financial support through schemes like StartUp and next StandUp. Never before in the history of Manipur, had a state government had such a good working relationship with the banks operating in the state.

Q: There has been no final outcome to the issue of granting ST status to the Meitei community as well as passing of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill. Do you think both these issue could hurt BJP’s prospects in the Imphal Valley as well as the hill districts?

A: It would not impact our prospects as people understand that these issues need careful consideration and consensus.

Q: There have been some speculations that BJP might use the same option as it did in Assam last year while deciding on the CM’s post after the elections. What do you have to say to that?

A: It is for the party leadership to decide.

