BJP worker's blood-soaked body found at party office in Bengal

A BJP worker was found dead at the party's office in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, news agency PTI reported. Prithviraj Naskar, who handled the party's social media accounts in the district, had been missing since November 5. His blood-soaked body was discovered on Friday night, sparking a war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress. The BJP worker's blood-soaked body was discovered on Friday night.

The police have arrested a woman in connection with the killing, who confessed to hitting Naskar with sharp weapons. Authorities suspect personal motives behind the murder, possibly related to a relationship or quarrel with the arrested person.

"We are exploring the angle of the deceased having been involved in a relationship and any quarrel with the arrested person," a police officer told reporters.

The officer said a police team broke open the front door and a collapsible gate locked from inside of the party office before finding the body. The suspected assailant must have escaped through a rear door.

The woman was tracked down through mobile phone surveillance and confessed to the crime during interrogation.

BJP vs TMC

The BJP has accused TMC activists of being behind Naskar's murder, claiming they wanted to intimidate the party's supporters. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar vowed to continue fighting for justice, blaming the "bloodthirsty and oppressive rule" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Our fight will continue until justice is served and the killers of martyr Prithviraj brought to light. BJP remains resolute in ending the bloodthirsty and oppressive rule of CM Mamata Banerjee in Bengal," Majumdar wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

However, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh countered that the BJP knows the real reason behind Naskar's death but is spreading falsehoods. Ghosh pointed out reports of Naskar's personal enmity with multiple individuals and injuries indicating animosity towards him.

Naskar's father alleged that his son had faced threats from local TMC leaders for organizing protests during the recent Durga Puja festival. The police are investigating whether the arrested woman had any accomplices.

"My son was warned of dire consequences by local TMC leaders for organising protests on the R G Kar issue during the festive season," the father said.