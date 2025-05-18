BJP workers burn Akhilesh Yadav's effigy in Amethi over SP remark on UP deputy CM

Angry over the alleged objectionable comment made by Samajwadi Party's (SP) media cell on Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP workers in Amethi burnt the effigy of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and raised slogans on Sunday. BJP activists protest against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his alleged objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on social media, in Lucknow.(PTI)

District president Sudhanshu Shukla said it was indecent and inappropriate to post about the mother of the state's deputy chief minister, due to which there is tremendous anger among the entire Brahmin community.

"Today, the effigy of Akhilesh Yadav was burnt at Rajarshi Tiraha in the city due to this," Shukla added.

An FIR was registered in Lucknow on Saturday following the comment against Pathak.

President of BJP's Lucknow Mahanagar (city) unit Anand Dwivedi, based on whose complaint the FIR was filed, alleged that the X post contained "extremely objectionable things against the deceased mother of the deputy chief minister, which shows Samajwadi Party's anti-women mentality."

The case was registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of public peace), 353 (public mischief by spreading false information or rumours), 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the IT Act.

Reacting to the post, Pathak questioned Samajwadi Party's conduct in an X post. "Akhilesh ji, is this the language of your party? This is the official handle of your party! Is this the choice of words for someone's late parents?" Pathak also shared a screenshot of the controversial post, which was later deleted.