BJP workers gherao Yediyurappa, he calls off poll roadshow

Bengaluru A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday surrounded the car of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in Chikkamagaluru, the home district of party general secretary CT Ravi, after factionalism erupted over a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. The protest prompted the former chief minister to cancel his roadshow in the region.

Hours before BS Yediyurappa’s car was blocked, factions backing and opposing Kumaraswamy held separate public events in the district. (PTI)

People in the know of developments said some party workers in Mudigere were holding a protest demanding that sitting lawmaker MP Kumaraswamy not be nominated again, and then surrounded the car of the former CM when he arrived there in the afternoon. Upset over the behaviour of party workers, Yediyurappa refused to get out of the car and cancelled a planned roadshow as part of the party’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre campaign, said leaders in know of the development.

CT Ravi had publicly criticised Yediyurappa earlier this week. He was present at the spot when the former CM’s car was blocked, said police.

The BJP is hoping to stave off challenges from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) to retain power in the southern state that goes to the polls this summer.

A senior party leader said a helicopter carrying Yediyurappa landed at Mudigere around 1 pm, and he left by car for the spot from where the roadshow was supposed to start.

But on the way, at KM Road, party workers opposed to Kumaraswamy stopped Yediyurappa’s convoy to submit a memorandum to the leader. Party workers – who numbered around 300-- carried placards and an effigy of the lawmaker and refused to make way.

“Yediyurappa was not happy with the behaviour and he decided to call off the rally sitting in the car itself. Once the crowd was cleared, he asked the driver to take him back to the helipad,” said the leader cited above, requesting anonymity.

Hours before Yediyurappa’s car was blocked, factions backing and opposing Kumaraswamy held separate public events in the district.

Senior leader MR Jagadish, who led the faction opposing Kumaraswamy, said the demand for a change in the candidate was first made several months ago. “We worked during the last election for the BJP because we were promised a change in candidate in the next election. It has to happen,” he told his supporters, adding that during the MLA’s term, corruption in the district has gone up and people had to pay bribes to even get basic documents.

Kumaraswamy said those who stopped Yediyurappa were not party workers. “These are people gathered from various parts by some people. This is a big insult to Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda and other leaders,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said he would be nominated again from the seat. But speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa said that the decision will be made by the party’s high command.

“No one should make such statements. We need everyone’s support to win the election. We will talk to them and sort this… the decision on the ticket will be made by the party high command,” he told reporters.

Ravi, who is the minister in-charge of the district, has had problems with Kumaraswamy in the past as well. Both leaders had openly criticised each other over the transfer of bureaucrat from the district in 2021.

The incident on Thursday added to speculation that infighting was roiling the ruling party in the state. On Tuesday, Ravi – who is also a lawmaker from Chikkamagaluru district -- raised objections to Yediyurappa’s announcement that his son BY Vijayendra would contest from his Shikaripura constituency.

“You have raised a question about Vijayendra. The decision on whether he should get a ticket or not will be taken by the parliamentary board (of the BJP). It will not happen in the kitchen. Who gets the ticket or not will be decided based on the winnability factor and it will be based on a survey. And this survey will not take place in the family,” said Ravi.

Earlier on Thursday, Vijayendra criticised Ravi. “Yediyurappa never thought about his family. One should be careful when criticising him. He is not in the CM’s position but 6 crore Kannadigas hold him in high esteem,” he said.

Reacting to the incident senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa said that such protests are common in a democracy. “In a democratic setup, such protests will take place. If there is no chance to protest, it won’t be a democracy… some people might have felt that the legislator has not done a good job. He should go sit with the party workers and his voters and rectify the situation,” he said.

