BJP-Congress clash over BRICS declaration: ‘Diplomatic win’ vs ‘Modi’s failures’

The BRICS New Delhi Declaration triggered a political slugfest between the BJP and Congress on Saturday, with the ruling party calling its adoption and condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack a diplomatic win, while the opposition took potshots at the government’s handling of the summit.

Congress MP Pawan Khera also attacked the government over curtains screening slums ahead of the summit. (ANI)

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BJP president Nitin Nabin said the declaration reflected India’s resolve to build consensus on issues concerning the developing world. “Bharat Leads BRICS 2026, The Global South Gains a Stronger Voice,” he posted on X.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called the Pahalgam condemnation a “big diplomatic win”, saying, “No ambiguity. No double standards. On Pahalgam, BRICS is on the same page.”

Deep Dive What is the significance of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration with regards to the two-state solution for Palestine? The BRICS New Delhi Declaration supports a lasting two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling for international support for Palestine and reaffirming Israel’s responsibility to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. How did the BRICS leaders respond to the rise of unilateral tariffs and trade measures? The BRICS leaders voiced serious concerns over unilateral tariffs and non-tariff measures, stating that such practices distort trade and disproportionately impact developing economies, which may lead to protectionist barriers. Why did the BRICS declaration condemn the Pahalgam terror attack? The BRICS declaration condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as part of its commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism, calling for accountability of those responsible for similar acts of terrorism.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, meanwhile, invoked Jawaharlal Nehru’s notes from the 1955 Bandung Conference after the declaration referred to the “Bandung Spirit”. “Remember that old Bollywood hit song, ‘Tu jahan chalega, mera saaya saath hoga’,” he said.

Congress MP Pawan Khera also attacked the government over curtains screening slums ahead of the summit. “Not all ‘hijabs’ are unacceptable to the BJP. The one that veils Modi’s failures is their favourite,” he posted. BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore hit back at Congress, saying, “Other countries praise us, but the opposition can’t tolerate this, so they are making such statements.”

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