Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP-CPI (M) clashes leave five people injured in Tripura
india news

BJP-CPI (M) clashes leave five people injured in Tripura

The clashes started after CPI (M) activists were returning from a rally at Lalcherra. The CPI (M) said two of its activists were injured in an attack by BJP supporters
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The Tripura Police have registered three cases after at least five people, including two police officers, were injured in clashes between supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) in Khowai district on Thursday evening.

CPI (M) and BJP lodged cases blaming each other for the clashes.

“The cases were lodged late night. Two police officials received injuries. We are investigating the matter,” said Khowai district sub-divisional police officer Rajib Sutradhar.

Also Read | Ambassa clash: BJP to observe ‘Dhikkar Diwas’ to protest against TMC leaders

The clashes started after CPI (M) activists were returning from a rally at Lalcherra. The CPI (M) said two of its activists were injured in an attack by BJP supporters.

Its supporters later allegedly demolished a boundary wall of an under-construction party office of the BJP. The BJP supporters allegedly ransacked a CPI (M) office in retaliation.

CPI (M) secretary Goutam Das said they have lodged complaints regarding attacks on their leaders and activists, but police have taken no action. “We condemn this and demand proper action.”

The BJP blamed the CPI (M) for the violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP