BJP fields Radhakrishnan for Kerala assembly by-election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the party’s state vice-president A N Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming assembly by-election in Thrikkakara.

Now, all three major alliances in the state have announced their candidates for May 31 election — Congress-led UDF fielded Uma Thomas and ruling Left Democratic Front Dr Jose Joseph, a cardiologist.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it has no plan to field its candidate in by-election this time.

“We have done a survey and most participants said that by-election will not make any difference. So we decided not to contest this time. Our emphasis is on 2024 parliament and next assembly elections,” said former IAS officer and party convener P C Cyriac.

Earlier Twenty20, a political party floated by a corporate entity, said it will support the AAP in the by-election. In 2021 assembly election Twenty20 polled over 13,000 votes.

The ruling LDF which has 99 seats said it will complete century (100 seats) with the by-election but the UDF said it will be a verdict against the proposed high-speed rail project K Rail which invited enough protests in the state. Jose Joseph’s candidature has also whipped up a controversy after some Christian priests attended his first press conference at the hospital where he worked.

Earlier, party workers had started campaigning for young leader K S Arun Kumar whose name was on top for the seat but later the party rejected all speculations in this regard and made it clear that it will announce its candidate only on May 5.

“Joseph will be contesting on party symbol. A well known doctor in the area, he will get absolute majority. People are craving for a change in Thrikkakara,” Left Democratic Front convener E P Jayarajan had said.

The by-election was necessitated after P T Thomas’s death in December 2021. During the 2021 election, Thomas polled 59,839 votes while his opponent CPI (M)-backed independent J Jacob came second with 45,410 votes. The Election Commission has scheduled the by-election for May 31, and counting will take place on June 3.

