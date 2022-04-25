BJP leader CT Ravi slams Shiv Sena for ‘going against Hindutva’

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Monday said Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena has gone against the tenets of Hindutva its founder Bal Thackeray stood for. He referred to the controversy over reciting Hanuman Chalisa and said Thackeray’s soul must be crying. Ravi asked would they have been able to say no to the reciting of the prayer had Thackeray been around.

Shiv Sainik workers protested outside Independent lawmaker couple Navneet and Ravi Rana’s residence last week after they said they would recite the prayer outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. The couple was later arrested and charged with sedition.

Ravi also lashed out at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for “victimising” BJP leaders. He brushed aside complaints against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who has been booked for alleged misappropriation of around ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

“In Maharashtra, a looter gang is in power. Somaiya has been unearthing scams. So they are trying to send him to jail in fake cases. People have no faith in the Maharashtra government. People voted for the BJP, not the MVA. They are in power only because of a technicality and not because the people voted for them.”

